Some pubs to only partially open despite full lifting of restrictions

The pub trade is expected to take a long time to recover to pre-pandemic sales levels, with many bars still likely to voluntarily close on certain days of the week, due to staff shortages and other issues.

This is despite Government restrictions on indoor hospitality set to be fully lifted at the end of next week.

A spokesperson for the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said the planned lifting of remaining restrictions on October 22 would be the starting point for any recovery, but suggested some pubs may opt to continue to stagger their opening hours due to staffing shortages and uncertainty over consumer demand and confidence.

They also said while the number of permanent pub closures, due to the Covid crisis, hadn’t been as high as feared, the true impact on businesses would be more evident once the main business supports were finally phased out.

The slow pace of recovery in Ireland’s pub industry is in stark contrast to the UK, where brewer and pub operator Marston’s has become the latest to report a return to pre-Covid sales levels.

Rival UK pub group Mitchells & Butlers – which owns the O’Neill’s bar chain and is partly owned by Irish businessmen JP McManus and John Magnier – reported a rebound to pre-Covid trading levels last month.

'Significant challenges'

The VFI has said “significant challenges” remain for the pub sector here and branded the extension of the 9% hospitality VAT rate only to the end of next August as “short-sighted”, saying the sector would remain impacted “for years to come”.

It said the 9% rate should remain in place until at least 2025.

The VFI said November and December would be good barometers of the pub industry’s recovery chances.

However, it warned a sustained recovery relies on a number of issues such as improved staffing levels, the return of in-bound tourism, and consumer confidence around returning to indoor drinking.

The federation was also disappointed with the failure to lower excise duty in the budget. It said a reduction would have incentivised publicans to reinvest in their businesses and would increase the country’s competitiveness as tourists return. Ireland currently has the second-highest tax on alcohol in Europe.

However, it welcomed the extensions to the EWSS and the commercial rates waiver as “meaningful supports”.