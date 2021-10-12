Eamon Quinn: Far too early to call victory over Covid jobs crisis

It seemed almost impossible a year ago that economies in Ireland and in other countries across Europe would be recovering so quickly. By the summer, the roll-out of vaccines had protected the aged and vulnerable and subsequently enabled the reopening of large parts of the shuttered economy.

Ireland had undergone one of the lengthiest lockdowns and hospitality and tourism employing hundreds of thousands people were badly hit, while other parts of the private sector economy were unscathed and public sector jobs expanded. The bitter experiences of the financial crash 10 years ago meant European governments had pledged this time to get things right.

The Covid crisis wouldn't be allowed to turn into a self-defeating cycle of austerity and sovereign bailouts.

In Ireland’s case, Europe's good management of the crisis has put in train a rapid recovery. Through the year, the monthly Exchequer returns have been the best indicators that economic growth was back.

Thanks to the billions spent on Covid supports, income tax receipts held up well; and the huge concentration of pharma and computer services giants continued to boom and corporation taxes they paid the Exchequer continued to grow.

Ireland's economy escaped recession last year, at least measured in terms of GDP, although other indicators that better reflect the domestic economy and the livelihoods of Irish households told a sharply different story.

The Government may have had an easier job in framing Budget 2022 but the temptation to embrace any form of Irish economic exceptionalism should be avoided.

The €17.5bn spent on pandemic unemployment payments and the two employment-wage subsidy schemes helped payroll costs and stopped the mass destruction of jobs and business failures. As elsewhere in Europe, Covid supports for business were rolled out to freeze or “warehouse” business tax bills.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in his budget speech outlined the dramatically lower estimates of the pandemic in terms of the budget shortfalls for the two years of the crisis.

The other big difference from the last crisis is that the European monetary authorities had learned the lessons from their disastrous mismanagement of the financial crisis.

It's still shocking to recall that in 2011, the ECB had increased interest rates, as the financial crisis was sweeping across Europe. This time sovereign Ireland can borrow on debt markets at similar rates to France, at a cost of around a quarter point.

The cautious Central Bank is not given to exuberance but something of the scale of the lifting of the Covid siege and brighter prospects shone through in its latest outlook.

The Central Bank putting its own headline to its own report, “a rebound in the Irish economy is expected to be followed by a sustained period of robust growth”, showed the extent of the remarkable turnaround.

However, it also warned of the evident fallout: 15,000 fewer homes have been built over the last two years that can only add to the housing supply crisis.

And hospitality and tourism which were among the worst hit by the Covid restrictions will take the longest to return to some sort of full financial health, the Central Bank warned.

In a separate report also published before the budget, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) also highlighted the lingering effects for housing and for jobs in hospitality and tourism.

However, if anything, the think tank, which was among the first to mark that a robust rebound was underway, was even more upbeat than the Central Bank and Government forecasters: The ESRI projected that the pre-Covid level of unemployment of under 5% would be reached as soon as the end of next year -- a prediction that a year ago before the arrival of the vaccines would have been unbelievable.

Both reports weighed the huge upset for global supply chains and energy price hikes and the global tax overhaul for multinationals. These were the big issues troubling Irish Government in framing the budget.

Central banks around the world maintain that the hike in household and business energy bills will peak some time soon, and moderate through next year. Other forecasters are less sure. The official forecasts will be tested in time.

The overhaul in the way multinationals are taxed around the world is also a matter of uncertainty for Ireland. For the first time, the Government conceded to the powerful and populous economies, the US and France and Germany in particular, in conceding taxing rights and a global corporate tax rate of 15%.

Ireland will levy the increased rate on foreign-owned multinationals and Irish-owned companies generating annual sales starting at a threshold of €750m. They employ around 500,000 people.

The existing 12.5% rate will continue to apply for smaller firms, who employ 1.8 million people.

There is no doubt that Irish finances are in a much stronger position. But the lesson of the last financial crisis should be taken on board.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has predicted 400,000 jobs will be created. Photo: Julien Behal

People in the hospitality and retail were among the worst affected 10 years ago and have been among the worst hit again. Retail workers, in particular, faced long-term unemployment during the last crisis.

The prospects for recovery look much better this time. Minister Donohoe predicted 400,000 jobs will be created.

But the huge numbers still relying on some form of crisis payment, including the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) and employment-wage, runs to almost 420,000 people. The numbers on the PUP are published weekly and attract the most attention.

There are currently over 97,000 people on the PUP, with accommodation and food service continuing to account for the largest numbers. However, there are also substantial numbers of people from wholesale and retail who depend on the PUP.

Attracting much less attention are the 320,000 people who require the employment-wage subsidy scheme, or EWSS. The budget confirmed that the EWSS will be tapered and extended into early next year.

That is welcome news as long as another lesson of the crisis of 10 years ago is also learned. There is still an elevated risk that many people, through no fault of their own, will fail to get their jobs back. It's far too early to call a victory over unemployment.