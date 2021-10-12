'We need to see international tourists return'

"The devil will be in the detail but the extension of the EWSS is key until international visitors return."

That was the reaction of Dermot Kelly, General Manager of the Great National South Court Hotel in Limerick to today's Budget.

One of the most impacted sectors from the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Kelly said the State supports put in place at the beginning of the pandemic acted as a lifeline for hotels throughout the country.

"Without supports like EWSS our business would have been unviable over the past 18 months," he said.

Minister Paschal Donohoe announced today that the EWSS wage support scheme will continue in a graduated form until the end of April.

"Extending the EWSS is key for us and many others. Since restrictions were lifted we have seen a return of customers and for the end of the summer, we had occupancy levels of 60%. For the next eight to nine months we will not have large numbers of international travellers," he said.

"Prior to Covid, we saw €7bn spent by overseas tourists in Ireland and €2bn by domestic tourists. It just shows the shortfall that we are missing out on until there is a full return of international travel. The EWSS acts as important support until those visitors return in large numbers."

Mr Kelly, who is also the chair of the Shannon branch of the Irish Hotels Federation said those in the hospitality sector will be disappointed that the 9% Vat rate has only been extended until August of next year.

"It will mean a new campaign to further extend the rate. The hotel industry is in talks with international tour operators who put packages together two years in advance. They will want a certain number of rooms at a certain price and if the rate changes then those prices get pushed onto the operators and ultimately the customers."

"The 9% Vat rate puts our industry on a par with other European countries. Once it goes back up to 13.5% it will be back to the second-highest in Europe."

International travel is key and Mr Kelly welcomed the €90m aviation package to further support the recovery in visitor numbers.

"For us here in Limerick with close access to Shannon Airport, the aviation recovery is essential. We hope to see the restoration of the Shannon to Heathrow route on a permanent basis as it is key for both business and leisure purposes."