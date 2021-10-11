Government inches closer to facilitating offshore wind boom

The Government has formally begun the process of ushering in a potential boom in offshore wind energy generation, by launching a consultation process around the first auction to supply energy from offshore wind farms.
It said the first offshore wind farm auction will be a major step towards Ireland meeting its targets of having 80% of its electricity coming from renewable energy sources by 2030.
Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said offshore wind generation will play “a key role” in Ireland meeting its climate goals – namely reducing overall emissions by 51% by 2030 and achieving net-zero status by 2050.
The consultation is open until December 6. Last month, industry group Wind Energy Ireland warned Ireland risks missing its key overall 2030 climate improvement targets if the Government fails to put in place – within the next 12 months – the essential building blocks needed to progress offshore wind generation.
They include more information on how the national grid can be strengthened to accommodate additional renewable power and a firm date for the first offshore wind licence auction.
Up to 10 wind farms are tentatively planned for the east and south coasts, stretching from Louth to Cork.
Currently, only a tiny 25 megawatts of offshore energy is available from Ireland’s sole offshore wind farm – Arklow Bank 1 – off the coast of Wicklow.
It typically takes three to four years to build a wind farm and take it to operational status – and that is after the other stepping stones such as planning and licensing are completed.