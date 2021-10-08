New vehicle registrations rise in September but still below pre-pandemic levels           

Year-to-date registrations were still 12% lower when compared to the same period in 2019, the CSO said
CSO figures show were 6,354 vehicle registrations in September, up 11% from September last year. File picture

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 15:57
Eamon Quinn

The number of new vehicle registrations grew in September but so far this year are still running significantly below their pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

CSO figures show were 6,354 vehicle registrations in September, up 11% from September last year.

At 94,972, the number of registrations for the first nine months of the year are also up, by 22%, from the same period in 2020 when the country was facing prolonged lockdowns.      

However, the year-to-date registrations were still 12% lower when compared to the same period in 2019, the CSO said. 

And over the nine months, the number of used private cars that were registered rose 7% from 2020.

Used car numbers are still 30% below the numbers registered in the first nine months in 2019.            

The CSO said the figures show electric cars "continue to grow in popularity".

Some 15% of all new car registrations in the first nine months this year were electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. 

That's up from a share of 7% in the first nine months of 2020.

“Today’s figures from the CSO show that figures for new cars licensed continue to rise above 2019 levels," said CSO statistician Nele van der Wielen.

"The number of new cars licensed in September 2021 rose by 607 vehicles compared with September 2020 and by 2,250 vehicles compared with September 2019," the CSO said. 

"In the first nine months of 2021, a total of 94,972 new private cars were licensed, an increase of 22% compared with the same period last year," it said.

"The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic over the first nine months of 2021 is still visible as figures remain 12% lower over the first nine months of the year in comparison with 2019," the CSO said.

Organisation: CSO
