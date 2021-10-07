UK watchdog drops probe into Ryanair and BA over refunds during Covid lockdowns            

The UK has ended a probe into British Airways and Ryanair over their refusal to reimburse customers who were barred from flying because of ever-changing pandemic travel rules.

The Competition and Markets Authority decided to close the investigation because the law isn’t clear enough about a right to a refund “in these unusual circumstances,” according to a statement. Ryanair welcomed the decision.

The probe was launched in June to determine whether the airlines broke consumer laws by failing to offer customers their money back when Covid-19 rules made it illegal for them to fly. BA, a unit of IAG which also owns Aer Lingus and Iberia, instead offered ticket holders vouchers or a different flight, while Ryanair opted for rebooking, the CMA said.

“We strongly believe people who are legally prevented from taking flights due to lockdown laws should be offered a full refund,” CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said. However, “we have concluded that the length of time that would be required to take this case through the courts, and the uncertain outcome, can no longer justify the further expense of public money”.

Read More No Irish probe into airline refund policies planned as UK to investigate Ryanair

“We operated a limited schedule during UK lockdowns for customers who traveled for essential reasons,” Ryanair said. “Passengers had the option to change their bookings without paying the flight change fee and many availed of this option.”

The issue has been a contentious one since the pandemic began disrupting global air travel in March 2020, prompting cash-starved airlines to steer passengers toward rebooking or accepting credits for future flights. The failure to offer prompt reimbursement spurred a public backlash.

The UK’s ever-changing travel rules meant that destinations were suddenly on the no-go list at short notice and overseas holidays were banned over the Christmas holidays and into the new year.

“During this unprecedented crisis we have acted lawfully at all times, issuing nearly 4 million refunds and offering highly flexible booking policies,” BA said in a statement.

Bloomberg