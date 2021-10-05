Boris Johnson says Britain is not facing 1970s-style inflationary spiral 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a recent jump in inflation would be solved by businesses following the laws of supply and demand as the economy "roars back to life" after its coronavirus lockdowns.

"People have been worried about inflation for a very long time. I'm looking at, robust economic growth. And by the way, those, those fears have been unfounded," Mr Johnson told Sky News.

He said Britain's supply chains were "incredibly clever and robust" and a recent shortage of fuel caused by a lack of tanker truck drivers was easing. "You're going to see brilliant businesses, brilliant people making sure that we have the supplies that we need," Mr Johnson said in an interview on the sidelines of an annual conference of his Conservative Party.

Britain's consumer price inflation rate leapt by the most on record in August to hit 3.2% and the Bank of England thinks it is on course to go above 4%, more than double its 2% target. The Bank of England, like many other central banks around the world facing a jump in inflation in their economies, also thinks the rise will prove transitory.

Earlier, Mr Johnson said Britain was not in an economic crisis due to the shortage of labour and the country was not facing a 1970s-style inflationary spiral.

British military personnel in fatigues began delivering fuel on Tuesday to ease an acute trucker shortage that triggered panic buying at the pumps, though Prime Minister Johnson denied the world's fifth largest economy was heading into crisis.

A post-Brexit shortage of workers exacerbated by the global strains of the Covid crisis has sown chaos through supply chains for everything from fuel and pork to poultry and bottled water, raising concerns growth could be crimped. Asked by BBC radio if the UK was in crisis, Prime Minister Johnson said: "No."

Mr Johnson said there would be no 1970s-style inflationary spiral and demanded that business kick a decades-long addiction to cheap imported labour.

"I think that on the contrary, what you are seeing with the UK economy and indeed the global economy is very largely in the supply chains the stresses and strains you would expect from a giant waking up and that is what is happening," he said.

"What you saw in the last 20 years or more, almost 25 years, has been an approach whereby business of many kinds was able to mainline low wage, low cost, immigration for a very long time," Johnson said.

An air of chaos has gripped Britain in recent days as a deficit of truckers left fuel pumps dry across the land, and a spike in European wholesale natural gas prices tipped energy companies into bankruptcy. Reuters reporters said many gas stations remained closed on Tuesday in London and across southern England.

Mr Johnson said Britain was not heading back to the 1970s when inflation peaked at 22.6%, labour disputes brought the economy to a standstill and the government had to borrow from the IMF during a sterling crisis.

Read More British military tanker drivers take to UK roads to ease Brexit fuel crisis

Reuters