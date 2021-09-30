Major spike in duty-free sales on ships since Brexit

"It is a significant increase compared not to last year because obviously we were still in lockdown but compared to 2019," said a spokesperson. 
A Stena Line ship carrying haulage containers based at Dublin Port. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 07:46
Ciarán Sunderland

Sales of tax-free cigarettes and alcohol on board ships crossing the Irish Sea have quadrupled since Brexit.

That's according to Stena Line, which has opened up bigger shops on its ferries to Holyhead and Fishguard to benefit

Britain's departure from the European Union (EU) has meant duty-free sales are allowed for the first time in over 20 years.

Duty free sales of alcohol and cigarettes have surged since international travel resumed. 
Duty free sales of alcohol and cigarettes have surged since international travel resumed. 

Stena Line spokesman Simon Palmer has said it has noticed a major spike in trade since travel restrictions were fully lifted.

"I think we've all had a hard time enough during the pandemic and lockdown and people are finally travelling again. 

"August is the first full month of travel between Ireland and Britain, and its only one month but it is a positive result from sales of duty-free. 

"It is a significant increase compared not to last year because obviously we were still in lockdown but compared to 2019," said Mr Palmer. 

Describing the difficulties of the pandemic on Stena Line's travel business, Mr Palmer said the last month has been really positive as international travel picks up again. 

"It's only the first month's end. People were eager to travel so passenger numbers were high as they always are during the summer. 

"But yeah it is looking like one of the bright spots. We really struggled the last couple of years through the pandemic, we lost all our travel business and we had to keep the ships sailing for freight. 

"Last year was our worst year on record," he said. 

