Donohoe expects updated OECD global tax text in coming days

The Government has so far declined to sign up to an OECD agreement struck by over 130 of 139 negotiating countries
Donohoe expects updated OECD global tax text in coming days

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said agreement on the issue will be sought among all negotiating countries at an OECD meeting on October 8.

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 18:44
Padraic Halpin

Ireland expects to receive an updated text of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) proposed overhaul of global corporate tax rules in the coming days in a "critical moment" for negotiations, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said. 

The Government has so far declined to sign up to an OECD agreement struck by over 130 of 139 negotiating countries.

It has focused its criticism on the agreement's proposed minimum rate of "at least" 15%.

Agreement on the issue will be sought among all negotiating countries at an OECD meeting on October 8, Mr Donohoe told reporters. 

"I do expect next week will be a critical moment for the negotiations that have been under way for years and will show whether an agreement is possible by the end of next week,” Mr Donohoe said, adding that it was too soon to say if Irish concerns would be addressed.

He was speaking after a meeting of G7 finance ministers that he attended in his role as president of the Eurogroup, the grouping of eurozone finance ministers. 

He said he was asked by his colleagues to put forward Ireland's position and said he had focused on Ireland's opposition to a rate of "at least" 15%.

Irish ministers have also said they are closely watching whether a deeply-divided US congress will accept president Joe Biden's proposed tax increases before seeing whether a final agreement is possible.

"In order for this change to actually happen, everybody who is involved in this change wants confidence that everyone is going to move on it and that would be a concern for more than Ireland," Mr Donohoe said when asked if Dublin would wait to see if congress passes the measures before deciding its own position.

Ireland's agreement would be a big boost for the project to impose a minimum global rate. 

Read More

Corporation tax rate of 12.5% 'not Ireland's unique selling point', claims Michéal Martin

More in this section

Three sites eyed for power project ESRI: Mistake if Ireland were to change wind goal amid blackout risks                     
Spending abroad by Irish consumers reaches highest levels since start of pandemic Spending abroad by Irish consumers reaches highest levels since start of pandemic
Budget 2022 calculator: What it all means for you and your business Budget 2022 calculator: What it all means for you and your business
#Apple TaxPerson: Paschal Donohoe
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 19, 2021

Irish hotels 'will struggle with revenues for some time'        

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices