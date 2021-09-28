Retail sales rise 3.5% in August helped by full reopening of pubs  

The volume of retail sales grew by 3.5% in August from July, boosted by the reopening of bars, and have surged beyond pre-pandemic levels set two years earlier, in figures that will reassure the Government that households are spending and the recovery is on track as it prepares for its budget in October.

A range of retailers, including books and stationers, bars and department stores, as well as motor trades, posted significant increases in the volume of sales in the month, according to the CSO figures.

In terms of value or in money terms, retail sales were 4.2% higher in August from the previous month. The figures also show volume of sales were 6% above the level posted in August last year, at a time when many businesses still faces significant Covid health restrictions.

Retail sales in August were almost 15% higher than the index measure in August 2019. That suggests households who had built up savings since the onset of the crisis last year are spending to some degree.

The Government earlier this month released its exchequer figures for August which showed it had so far this year collected €9.8bn in VAT tax revenues, an increase of €2bn over the same period in 2020. The latest CSO figures will likely provide assurance that economic recovery is indeed on track.

On an annual basis, the volume of retail sales at department stores were almost 24% higher compared with the August 2020 level; bar sales were 21% above the 2019 level; while sales of clothing and footwear and motor trades posted gains of 17.3% and 11.8%, respectively.

Compared to August 2019, sales of the motor trades climbed almost 27%; electrical goods were 23.6% higher; and sales of department stores had increased by more than 19%.

Sales of hardware and paint, pharmaceuticals, and furniture and lighting were also among the retailers that have posted strong increases since August 2019.

The CSO said online sales from Irish-based outlets accounted for just under 5% of sales, little changed from a year earlier.

In value terms, retail sales rose 4.2% in August from July and were 9.2% above the level of August 2020, the CSO said. It said excluding motor trades, the value of retail sales increased by 3.2% in the month and were up 4.6% on an annual basis.