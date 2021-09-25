Merger capitalises on the rapid evolution in digital learning

The digital learning sector in Ireland has a new innovator, with the launch of Olus Education. Formed through the merger of two existing market leaders in digital learning — The Academy of Code and Cocoon Education — the new entity will benefit from both firms’ combined experience and expertise at a point of rapid evolution in online learning.

The technology training solution is aimed at children, teenagers, and schools and combines up-to-the minute content, online platforms, in-depth digital learning and coding for all — in school or at home.

“We have crafted an innovative offering for students, parents, and teachers which will help them make great strides at all levels of digital learning”, explains CEO of Olus Education, Diarmuid Ó Muirgheasa.

“Ireland’s young people are already leaders in this area and Olus Education wants to inspire them to reach their full potential”.

The firm’s blended learning portal means schools will be equipped to provide essential digital skills in the classroom and at home, while parents can also register their children directly for extracurricular courses, covering everything from basic tech skills right up to master-class level.

“Schools who sign up to Olus Education will be able to provide essential digital learning in all lessons, using tools such as Google Workspace, creative media, coding, and digital wellbeing.

It’s the first time a platform has offered technology training on this broad a spectrum to students in Ireland and the UK.

The use of remote learning since the advent of Covid-19 has clearly helped in the general acceptance of its value as an educational tool: “The trend was growing before the pandemic, but now digital learning has been accepted as a vital part of a well-rounded education, preparing young people for future careers and a more tech-reliant society. Olus Education is set up to provide the best path from a basic understanding to professional proficiency”.

There is a great aptitude and attitude among students to this form of learning, Diarmuid says, and will add further to the already well established proficiency of Irish youngsters.

“While kids these days are wonderful in their curiosity around various platforms and content, we need to be careful to distinguish between consumers and creators.

“When it comes to actually making things or using technology as a lever for creativity, there is a need for education in how to use tech to do things. One of the areas that we are very focused on is how to use technology as a tool, and schools can choose from three product options that best suit their needs around teacher and student training for digital learning, including one which provides a designated mentor to work closely with them to build and maintain momentum on their progress.”

Learning framework for coding

Olus Education is also continuing the successful ‘Pathway to Computer Science’ programme, established by Academy of Code, a learning framework open to students from age eight, and which brings them from total beginners through to high level coding, by way of modules in Scratch, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, Java and more.

Diarmuid founded the Academy of Code in 2014, with the aim of bringing coding and technology to students across Ireland and beyond. Since then the company has worked with dozens of schools, including many of the country’s top ranked institutions, and delivered coding courses and workshops to thousands of students.

He has a background in IT consultancy and software development, and prior to the Academy of Code worked as a team lead and software developer for the software consultancy, Version 1, in its engagement with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

A graduate of Trinity College with a degree in Computer and Electronic Engineering, Diarmuid has taught courses on Information Systems and Information Technology at Dublin Institute of Technology — now part of Technological University Dublin.

“There is nowhere around Europe or further afield that has really nailed this, and it is very much a nascent area,” he says.

"One of the reasons that encouraged us to go ahead with the merger of our two companies was our firm belief that the next five years will really be key in shaping this sector."

And it is certainly true of the technology space that Covid has influenced people’s attitudes to engage with this kind of learning.

Diarmuid offers the contrast of parents’ attitudes before and after the pandemic as evidence of this sea-change: “At the start of 2020, we were pushing hard to project the benefits of this kind of technology education, and were getting modest numbers of students signing on for online classes.

“Then, after the Taoiseach’s speech on March 12, everything was turned on its head in terms of the start of huge interest in what we were offering.

Grounded in lockdown

"People were grounded in lockdown, and the fact that kids could study from home without the need for a parent to drive them to extra curricular classes really helped.

"The adoption of a digital platform became a necessity for many, and has now become a willingness to learn this way.”

With a team of 30 educators and support staff on board as Olus Education enters the market, the company is aiming for rapid growth, with a target of employing over 100 full-time staff by 2026, when the team also plans to have brought 250,000 students from Ireland, Britain, and further afield.

There is a vast market for the kind of training we support.

“Right now, we are focused on building our customer base in Ireland and the UK," says Diarmuid. "This is something schools want all around the world. Parents want their kids to have every advantage available in life, and tech skills are an important part of that ambition.”

Olus Education is also participating in Google for Education’s upcoming ‘Back to School’ event for Ireland. Taking place on September 30, the event will feature education experts across topics of Addressing Digital Inequality, Driving Digital Wellbeing and Getting to know Google for Education partners in Ireland.

