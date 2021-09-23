Yellen urges Ireland to sign up to global tax deal     

Yellen urges Ireland to sign up to global tax deal     

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: Global tax deal is 'once-in-a-generation opportunity'

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 18:48
David Lawder

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to take a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" for a deal that aims to overhaul the way multinationals are taxed around the world.  

Despite pressure from US and the EU, Ireland has not wavered in its opposition as an October deadline approaches to finalise a deal for a global minimum tax of "at least" 15%. 

Minister Donohoe has said Ireland was "still some bit away" from joining the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax agreement as he waits to see whether a deeply divided US Congress will accept the Biden administration's proposed tax increases. 

Ireland is among a small number of countries who have said they will not join up at this time.       

Ms Yellen, during a call with Mr Donohoe, "expressed appreciation for Ireland's constructive participation" in the OECD tax reform talks, and the two ministers agreed to keep in close communication on the issue, the US Treasury said. 

Reuters - Additional reporting Irish Examiner

More in this section

Arctic sea ice study Banks 'complicit' in ramp-up of Arctic oil drilling despite climate concerns
Energy prices Britain tells its food industry to prepare for CO2 gas price shock
Boris Johnson visits Belfast Call for Budget to 'reboot' Ireland-UK economic relations
taxCorporation TaxPerson: Janet YellenPerson: Paschal DonohoeOrganisation: OECD
Petrol stock

Ireland will not be immune from British supply chain woes, warn experts

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices