Yellen urges Ireland to sign up to global tax deal     

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to take a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" for a deal that aims to overhaul the way multinationals are taxed around the world.
Despite pressure from US and the EU, Ireland has not wavered in its opposition as an October deadline approaches to finalise a deal for a global minimum tax of "at least" 15%.
Minister Donohoe has said Ireland was "still some bit away" from joining the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax agreement as he waits to see whether a deeply divided US Congress will accept the Biden administration's proposed tax increases.
Ireland is among a small number of countries who have said they will not join up at this time.
Ms Yellen, during a call with Mr Donohoe, "expressed appreciation for Ireland's constructive participation" in the OECD tax reform talks, and the two ministers agreed to keep in close communication on the issue, the US Treasury said.