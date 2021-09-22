EU seeks guidelines to cushion consumers from huge energy price hikes this winter  

Benchmark European gas prices have risen by more than 250% since January
EU seeks guidelines to cushion consumers from huge energy price hikes this winter  

European power prices have rocketed this year, more than trebling in Spain and elsewhere, mainly fuelled by the rising price of gas used for power generation and heating, in addition to low renewable energy output and higher EU carbon prices.

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 16:28
Kate Abnett and Isla Binnie

The EU is drafting guidelines on steps members can take to tackle power price spikes without breaching energy market rules, officials said, as consumers face a sharp rise in bills with winter approaching.

European power prices have rocketed this year, more than trebling in Spain and elsewhere, mainly fuelled by the rising price of gas used for power generation and heating, in addition to low renewable energy output and higher EU carbon prices.

In a meeting of energy ministers from EU countries, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said Brussels was working on guidance to help countries tackle the price spike, Spanish environment minister Teresa Ribera said after the discussion.

"The commissioner concluded the debate by sharing that they are working on the preparation of proposals for flexible options to be able to tackle this situation at European level, and that in the coming weeks they will make their proposals known to all," Ms Ribera said in a statement.

EU officials said the commission guidelines would help EU states act without breaking the EU's energy market regulations.

Benchmark European gas prices have risen by more than 250% since January, spiking as economies around the world reopened from Covid-19 lockdowns, with high demand in Asia pushing down supplies to Europe. 

It has sent shockwaves through gas-reliant industries, which include everything from power generation to makers of CO2 used in the food trade.

Spain has led calls for the EU to organise a more coordinated response to the price spikes. It asked the commission earlier this week to provide options for how EU states could respond. 

Spain, Italy, Greece, and other others are already planning national measures, ranging from subsidies to price caps. 

Germany said it did not see a need for government intervention to counter rising gas prices.

Slovenian infrastructure minister Jernej Vrtovec, who was leading the ministerial meeting, said the surge in electricity and gas prices was "not OK for our economy, for our citizens". 

Analysts have said surging gas prices, rather than the price that European companies pay for permits to cover their CO2 emissions, were mainly responsible for rising electricity costs. 

Read More

Fuel allowance rise likely in Budget as consumers feel impact of soaring energy prices

More in this section

Hydrogen, not electric, the new fuel focus for car-making giants Hydrogen, not electric, the new fuel focus for car-making giants
Irish tricolour flying in full sunshine against blue sky OECD urges Ireland to do more to boost employment of people with disabilities 
ENVIRONMENT Wind_file 1 Ireland at risk of missing overall 2030 climate targets, energy group warns
Energy prices

Britain tells its food industry to prepare for CO2 gas price shock

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices