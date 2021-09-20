Irish supermarket price inflation remains subdued as big five widen lead over rivals

Kantar said they are seeing shoppers choosing to visit bigger stores rather than smaller convenience retailers on their doorstep
Irish supermarket price inflation remains subdued as big five widen lead over rivals

Grocery sales boomed last year as supermarkets remained open.

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 17:29
Eamon Quinn

Grocery price inflation has remained subdued despite the huge squeeze on global supply chains, while the big supermarkets made gains over their smaller rivals in the €13bn market, a leading survey suggests. 

Market researcher Kantar said prices across the 30,000 grocery items bought by households in the Republic rose 0.3% in the 12 weeks to September 5 from a year earlier. 

The inflation figure compares with an annual 1.3% price hike for grocery items in Britain's supermarkets in early September, a Kantar survey showed last week. 

The Irish survey covers all five of the large supermarkets that dominate the market, including SuperValu, Dunnes, Tesco, Lidl, and Aldi, as well as the branded and small independent grocers. The grocery market in the latest 52 weeks is worth almost €13bn.                      

Kantar said the big five supermarkets had gained market share even as the overall grocery market shrunk somewhat compared with crisis levels last year.   

Grocery sales boomed last year as supermarkets remained open but sales remain above pre-crisis levels despite dipping in recent Kantar surveys. 

"We're also seeing shoppers choosing to visit bigger stores rather than smaller convenience retailers on their doorstep," Kantar analyst Emer Healy said. 

"That's been good news for Ireland's largest grocers as all of the big five gained market share this period for the first time since 2010," she said.

The big five together secured a share of 90.7% of all grocery sales in the Republic in the latest survey period. 

At 22.5%, SuperValu had the largest share of the sales in the latest survey. It was ahead of Dunnes and Tesco which both recorded shares of 21.4%. Lidl and Aldi were almost neck and neck with shares of 12.8% and 12.7%, respectively.     

Read More

Consumer choice: As shoppers face empty shelves in the UK, could Ireland follow suit?

More in this section

CC COVID-19 SCENES Potential 'tsunami' of businesses going bankrupt once subsidies end, warns economist
Coronavirus  Mon May 17, 2021 Airlines welcome new UK travel rules but urge Government to go further
Glass jar with coins and euros with the inscription PENSION. Pen, leather wallet and note paper. ISME: Gulf of inequality in pensions between public and private sector workers
RetailgrocerySupermarketOrganisation: Kantar
Irish supermarket price inflation remains subdued as big five widen lead over rivals

Irish exports to Britain continue to surge despite Brexit upheaval

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices