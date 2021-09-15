State stresses tax reform support despite fresh 'Single Malt' claims

The Department of Finance has stressed that Ireland is “fully supportive” of international efforts to address aggressive tax planning.

That is despite claims that a controversial tax avoidance structure, which the Government moved to close three years ago, is still being used by some huge companies to lower their corporate tax bills.

Anti-poverty charity Christian Aid has claimed that the so-called ‘Single Malt’ structure – which enabled multinationals to reduce their corporate tax by using companies and tax laws in Ireland and Malta – is still actively being used.

It has singled out medical device and healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories as a big user and claims it set up its ‘Single Malt’ mechanism three months after the Irish Government claimed to have closed such structures in 2018.

Christian Aid said Abbott can legally avoid paying corporate tax on up to €477m of profits it makes from testing kits, including its Covid-19 kits.

“This is just the latest in a growing list of embarrassing tax controversies for the Irish Government. Their whack-a-mole approach to tackling tax avoidance is clearly not working and as one scheme closes, another opens up,” said Sorley McCaughey, head of policy and advocacy at Christian Aid Ireland.

“Cases like Abbott are a good litmus test for the OECD’s international corporate tax deal. We need reform that both delivers an effective global minimum corporate tax rate and ensures that all the countries concerned get a fair slice of the revenue raised," he said.

The Department said it is not appropriate for it to comment on the tax affairs of individual businesses. But, it said Revenue has in place a competent authority agreement with Malta to counteract ‘Single Malt’ arrangements that could, otherwise, result in double non-taxation.

It said global taxation reform discussions are ongoing at OECD level, with the objective of finalising key aspects next month.

Ireland, while against the idea of a minimum effective corporate tax rate of “at least 15%”, is supportive of the other main element which will re-allocate a proportion of tax revenues to market jurisdictions.

“What's particularly concerning about this case is that some of the tax being sheltered should really be paid in some very poor countries, already struggling to deal with the impacts of the pandemic,” Christian Aid said.