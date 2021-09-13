European stocks snap losing run, but sustainability concerns persist

European stocks ended higher for the first time in five days on Monday, as oil, banks and utility shares gained on hopes a strong eurozone economic recovery would outweigh risks from a global slowdown.

The pan-European Stoxx-600 index was up 0.3% after hitting a three-week low last week. Asian stocks, however, fell following news of fresh regulatory crackdown on Chinese firms.

Global stocks have come under pressure recently after months-long gains on worries about inflation, tighter Covid curbs in Asian economies, China's regulatory moves, and growing views that central banks will soon start paring stimulus.

ECB raised growth and inflation projections

While those concerns remain, European investors took comfort as the ECB last week raised its growth and inflation projections for this year and beyond, as the eurozone economy recovers more quickly than expected from the pandemic shock.

"While we are used to seeing US markets lead the way, there is a feeling that we could see greater catch-up for Europe as high vaccination levels keep deaths relatively stable," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

Economy-sensitive sectors, including banks, oil and gas, and construction and materials, rose between 0.9% and 2.8%, while utilities climbed 1.6%.

All eyes will now be on the US consumer prices data after soaring producer prices last week raised doubts about the US Federal Reserve's view that inflation is transitory.

"Some central bankers will have you believe they are happy to hold back on tightening for now – we are seeing very clear signs that this spike in inflation is far from fleeting," Mr Mahony said.

Equity market correction

An equity market correction of 5%-10% by the end of the year was the overwhelming consensus in a September market sentiment survey published by Deutsche Bank.

According to the report, conducted from September 7-9 and covering over 550 market professionals globally, 58% of respondents said they expected an equity sell-off by year-end.

Covid was still considered the biggest risk to market stability, with 53% of survey participants citing concerns over new virus variants that bypass vaccines. This was followed by higher-than-expected inflation.

The September survey also showed that belief in transitory inflation – as flagged by central banks – is edging down though it still remains the consensus.

• Reuters