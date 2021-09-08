Britain losing trade links with Germany as Brexit bites deeper

Britain is on course to lose its status as one of Germany's top ten trading partners this year for the first time since 1950, as Brexit-related trade barriers drive firms in Europe's largest economy to look for business elsewhere.
In the first six months of this year, German imports from Britain sank nearly 11% year-on-year to €16.1bn.
While German exports to Britain rose 2.6% to €32.1bn, that could not prevent a decline in bilateral trade, by 2.3% to €48.2bn — pushing Britain down to 11th spot from ninth, and from fifth before it voted to leave the EU in 2016.
A December 2020 survey of Germany's BGA trade association showed one in five companies were reorganising supply chains to swap out British suppliers for others in the EU.
The UK left the EU’s single market at the end of 2020, following more than four years of wrangling over the terms of its divorce during which corporate Germany had already begun to rein in ties with Britain.
• Reuters