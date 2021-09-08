Britain losing trade links with Germany as Brexit bites deeper

For the first time since 1950, it's no longer among Germany's top 10 trading partners as first-half exports plummet 11%
Britain losing trade links with Germany as Brexit bites deeper

British prime minister Boris Johnson with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2019 in the throes of the UK's chaotic exit from the single market. File picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 19:05

Britain is on course to lose its status as one of Germany's top ten trading partners this year for the first time since 1950, as Brexit-related trade barriers drive firms in Europe's largest economy to look for business elsewhere.

In the first six months of this year, German imports from Britain sank nearly 11% year-on-year to €16.1bn.

While German exports to Britain rose 2.6% to €32.1bn, that could not prevent a decline in bilateral trade, by 2.3% to €48.2bn — pushing Britain down to 11th spot from ninth, and from fifth before it voted to leave the EU in 2016.

German firms swap British suppliers for other EU sources

A December 2020 survey of Germany's BGA trade association showed one in five companies were reorganising supply chains to swap out British suppliers for others in the EU.

The UK left the EU’s single market at the end of 2020, following more than four years of wrangling over the terms of its divorce during which corporate Germany had already begun to rein in ties with Britain.

• Reuters

Read More

Varadkar to head Ireland's first in-person trade mission since Covid-19

More in this section

Mortgage application loan agreement and house key Competition concerns persist as Ireland back to having highest mortgage interest rates in eurozone
House sales UK house prices surge despite tax break end
Germany Daily Life German industrial production increases as supply chain issues ease
#brexiteconomyexportsimportsplace: germanyplace: united kingdomplace: britainplace: europeorganisation: eu
Coronavirus

Donohoe to eliminate Ireland's emergency borrowing over next two budgets

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices