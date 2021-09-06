Ireland included on international banking tax haven list

According to the report, the profits booked by banks in tax havens are abnormally high.
Ireland included on international banking tax haven list
Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 21:25

Ireland is one of 17 countries and territories named by a French think-tank as a tax haven location for big international banks.

However, no Irish bank was named on the list.

Leading European banks are booking around €20bn a year – equivalent to 14% of their total profits – in tax havens, with Barclays, HSBC and NatWest Group among those enjoying the lowest tax rates, according to a new report.

The figures emerge from an analysis, conducted by the EU Tax Observatory, of 36 big banks required to publicly report country-by-country data on their activities.

Banks said to enjoy a particularly low effective tax rate on their profits, of less than 15%, include Barclays, HSBC and NatWest – which changed its name from Royal Bank of Scotland last year. The effective tax rate is calculated as the ratio between aggregated tax paid and profit posted, across all jurisdictions.

The full list of haven locations listed by the EU Tax Observatory are Bahamas, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Macao, Malta, Mauritius, Panama, and Qatar.

According to the report, the profits booked by banks in tax havens are abnormally high. About €238,000 profit per employee is posted by the banks in havens, as opposed to €65,000 in non-haven countries.

Even though the banks book 14% of their profits in tax havens, the percentage of staff employed in them is only 4%.

To the disappointment of policymakers and activists, the percentage of profits booked in tax havens has not changed over the last seven years despite hopes that country-by-country reporting introduced in 2014 would lead to a shift in practice.

Read More

Corporate tax agreement a big step forward for global justice

Irish Examiner and Guardian Service

More in this section

London Metal Exchange reopens London metal exchange reopens trading floor after 18 months
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 29, 2021 Covid cost to the Irish tourism sector priced at €13.4bn
Classic bar Hospitality sector says Ireland's high tax on alcohol threatens recovery
tax haven#banking
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 29, 2021

Climate consequences of transatlantic flights ‘could cost economy $3,000’

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices