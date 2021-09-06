London metal exchange reopens trading floor after 18 months

The closure was the only time traders could no longer fill the floor since the Second World War
London metal exchange reopens trading floor after 18 months

Traders in the Ring at the London Metal Exchange, in the City of London, after open-outcry trading returned for the first time since March 2020, when the Ring was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The London Metal Exchange is the world centre for industrial metals trading. Picture date: Monday September 6, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 15:35
Simon Neville, PA City Editor

Brokers returned to the UK's only open trading pen today as the London Metal Exchange welcomed back floor trading for the first time in 18 months.

The exchange's famous "ring" filled with traders and will be seen by many as a symbol of life returning to the Square Mile after trading on the site ceased during the pandemic.

The closure was the only time traders could no longer fill the floor since the Second World War.

But despite the return, the 144-year-old trading floor introduced a series of new rules that will remain in place indefinitely.

These include rules that traders will only be responsible for setting "official" prices of metals like aluminium and copper at around lunchtime.

It means the amount of trading time on the floor is reduced and closing prices will stay electronic.

The London Metal Exchange is the only exchange in the UK to have in-person trading, with the London Stock Exchange closing its trading floor in 1986 - although it still has ceremonial openings.

Bosses said ventilation has been improved and traders are encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

More in this section

Covid cost to the Irish tourism sector priced at €13.4bn Covid cost to the Irish tourism sector priced at €13.4bn
Classic bar Hospitality sector says Ireland's high tax on alcohol threatens recovery
Winding down PUP raises fundamental issues on unemployment payments Winding down PUP raises fundamental issues on unemployment payments
londonmetalexchange
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 29, 2021

Climate consequences of transatlantic flights ‘could cost economy $3,000’

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices