Bar sales leap as restrictions lift but total retail sales fall back in July

The huge uplift in retail sales at shops and online as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted may be running of steam, despite a large jump in bar sales last month, official figures suggest.

Retail sales in terms of volume fell 1.7% in July from June and recorded its first month-on-month decline since January, according to CSO figures.

And by value, retail sales fell 2.3% in July from June.

The annual figures continue to show increases, however, with a rise of more than 5% in volume sales from July 2020, but still at a lower pace than the annual surge posted in the previous month.

The share of overall sales accounted for by online transactions also fell back in July from June.

Declines in a large number of sectors were behind the month-on-month fall in volume sales in July, the CSO said.

These sectors included books, newspapers, and stationery; department stores; furniture and lighting; clothing footwear and textiles; as well as pharma, medical and cosmetics.

Large gains in the month for bar sales failed to lift the overall figures.

The CSO said bar sales leaped 18.6% by volume in July from June, while electrical goods also rose strongly, up 5.8% in the month in volume terms.

Pent-up demand

Still, the figures suggest that overall Irish retail sales are potentially benefiting from the pent-up demand and household savings during the pandemic lockdowns.

The volume of retail sales is much higher than its pre-pandemic levels.

The CSO said overall sales were 14% above the levels of July 2019, with most sectors benefiting from the uplift in spending compared with two years ago.

The biggest winners compared with 2019 include the motor trade, where sales have surged by 21.7%, helped by the reopening of the economy.

According to the figures, other big winners include sales of food, beverages and tobacco, which were up 16.7% in July from July 2019; sales of electrical goods, up 15.6%; and sales of pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetics, which posted a gain of over 15% over the two years.

Only four areas posted declines from July 2019.

These included bar sales, which were down by almost 40%; books, newspapers and stationery, down 31.5%, and fuel sales, which were 7% lower.