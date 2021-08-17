Oil price slips again as global Covid fears linger      

Oil prices weakened for a fourth session, on the back of surging cases of coronavirus in Japan and a weak demand picture in Asia, and as Opec and its allies believe the market does not need more crude.

Brent crude was down 3 cents at $69.48 a barrel after falling for three straight sessions.

Japan, the world third largest economy, extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions and announced new measures covering seven more prefectures to counter a spike in Covid-19 infections that is threatening the medical system.

Meanwhile, New Zealand entered a new lockdown after the country's first Covid-19 case in six months was reported.

Hedge funds and money managers cut net long positions in US crude to the lowest since November as resurgent infections in several countries dampened hopes of a rapid resumption in long-distance air travel.

Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Illinois, said the oil market would likely require a distinct down trend in the virus that would allow China to re-open its economy.

Daily crude processing in China, the world's biggest oil importer, fell to its lowest in July since May 2020 as independent plants slashed production amid tighter quotas, high inventories and weakening profits, data released this week showed.

Covid-19 outbreaks and floods

China's factory output and retail sales growth also slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new Covid-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted businesses.

On the supply side, US shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1m barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since April 2020.

Last week, US president Joe Biden's administration urged Opec+, which groups members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers such as Russia, to boost oil output to tackle rising petrol prices.

Concerns about Covid-19 continue to weigh on stock markets.

European stocks eked out gains after falling to their lowest in a week, as upbeat eurozone data helped ease worries about a slowdown in global economic growth amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Asia and elsewhere.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was 0.1% higher, after the index marked its longest winning streak in over a decade.

Tighter scrutiny of China's internet sector, a nationwide lockdown in New Zealand and movement restrictions in several Asian countries kept investors on edge even as European economies continued to recover from pandemic lows.

Travel and leisure sector

The travel and leisure sector fell 1%, with holiday company giant TUI and IAG – the owner of British Airways, Aer Lingus, and Iberia – leading declines.

Economically sensitive sectors retreated. That meant that shares in both AIB and Bank of Ireland fell by about 3%, and Ryanair slipped by 2%. Ryanair shares are up 40% from a year ago but only 3% since the start of this year.

"Travel stocks are experiencing yet another day of turbulence, with questions over travel regulations serving to highlight the uncertain road ahead," Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, wrote in a client note.