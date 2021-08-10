Pace of decline in PUP numbers slows sharply        

Has been closed for new applicants since the first week in July
Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said the 'Government will continue to monitor the progress of the virus and the vaccination programme ...  with a view to bringing forward a road map for the easing or removal of remaining restrictions by the end of August.'

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 18:58
Eamon Quinn

The pace in decline in the number of people requiring the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) has slowed, official figures suggest, as the lifting of many restrictions last month runs its course. 

The Department of Social Protection figures show there were 157,710 people on the PUP, down by 5,615 this week, a slower rate of decline than in recent weeks.

The PUP figures compare with the 337,00 people across 30,800 employers who were relying on the other main jobs-linked household welfare payment, the Revenue-run Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, at the end of July. 

There were 33,835 accommodation and food service workers on the PUP this week, down by 3,890 in the latest week. 

Other sectors posted small declines. 

However, construction at 12,895 workers showed a small increase.

“Our national vaccination programme continues to make tremendous progress with over 6m vaccine doses now administered. 

"Uptake of the vaccine in Ireland is high across all age categories by international standards which is a credit to our citizens," said Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys. 

“Government will continue to monitor the progress of the virus and the vaccination programme over the coming weeks with a view to bringing forward a road map for the easing or removal of remaining restrictions by the end of August.”

