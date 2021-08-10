Sterling gains against euro on UK Covid-19 recovery hopes      

Sterling rose to an 18-month high against the euro as signs of UK economic recovery and falling Covid-19 rates spur expectations of a far earlier interest rate lift-off compared to the eurozone.

Against the dollar, the pound hovered near two-week highs, however, after comments this week by regional Federal Reserve presidents, Rafael Bostic of the Atlanta Fed and Eric Rosengren from Boston, strengthened bets the US central bank would kick off tapering by year-end or even sooner.