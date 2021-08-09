Davy doubles its projection for Ireland's GDP

Davy has revised up its forecast for Irish GDP growth to 10% in 2021 versus 4.8% previously due to the buoyant export and multinational sectors with the indigenous economy performing better than expected.
"The contraction in early 2021 was shallower than we feared, and a clear rapid bounce-back has taken place in Q3 as Ireland’s successful Covid-19 vaccination programme has allowed business restrictions to be lifted, with further easing to come in H2 2021," the stockbroking firm said.
Davy pointed to a number of strong indicators showing consumer spending was rebounded strongly with employment increasing, in line with the lifting of restrictions.
"Card spending data and jobless claims point to an exceptionally sharp rebound, with Ireland’s PMI surveys now at their highest level on record," Davy said.
"We are forecasting an exceptionally strong rebound in consumer spending, +6.5% in Q2, +5.5% in Q3, close to pre-pandemic levels by Q4."
Davy also said that the commitment by the Government not to raise taxes in Budget 2022 will support spending into 2022.