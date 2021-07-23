Decline in credit and debit card spending

Credit and debit card spending by Irish consumers on groceries, transport, accommodation and dining increased last week, but there was an overall decline in spending.
The latest figures from the Central Bank for the week ending July 18 records a fall of €51m or 3% compared to the previous week.
While most sectors recorded an increase in spending, the largest sector, retail that excludes groceries, recorded a drop of more than €24m.
The daily credit and debit card data collection covers spending and transactions from euro-denominated cards issued to Irish residents and includes in-store spending and any distance spending such as phone or online.
ATM transactions are also included.
Total spending in July up until Monday was €455m, 12% higher than the same period last year.
Since the reopening of retail, spending continues to outstrip online shopping with €776m spend in store compared to €542m last week. ATM withdrawals amounted to almost €260,000.
The data will be closely examined in the coming weeks to analyse any increases in spending after indoor dining and drinking reopen on Monday.