Fall in consumer sentiment shows road to recovery to remain bumpy

Confidence amongst Irish consumers has fallen slightly from the two-year high recorded in June suggesting the recovery path for the economy will remain bumpy.

A still uncertain economic outlook combined with growing inflation fears and increased nervousness about the Covid Delta variant appear to have made Irish consumers a little more cautious about the outlook for the economy.

The latest KBC Bank consumer sentiment index declined to 84.9 from the twenty-four month high of 87.2 reported for June.

KBC's Chief Economic Austin Hughes said a ‘pause for breath’ after five months of increasing consumer confidence is not entirely surprising. "We would not interpret the July reading as signalling a notably darker mood among Irish consumers," he said. "While we don’t think the July sentiment data suggest Irish consumers have become notably more risk-averse, it does suggest they remain very much risk-aware."

However, the softer July survey hints that a broadly based ‘feel-good’ factor is still lacking among Irish consumers.

Of the various strands that make up the consumer survey, the most notable weakening related to the economic outlook. The movement towards a global minimum corporate tax rate, the rapid increase in housing and the challenges facing the reopening of the economy seem to have weighed on consumer thinking.

The survey also shows consumers are somewhat more cautious in relation to the outlook for their personal finances for the next 12 months. This likely reflects worries about rising living costs and the eventual phased withdrawal of fiscal supports.

"The exceptionally fine weather hasn’t mechanically translated into sunnier forecasts for the economy and consumer purchasing power. So, we continue to see consumer spending rising rather than roaring in 2021," Mr Hughes said.