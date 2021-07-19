Ireland still set for strong economic rebound even as Delta flares

The Irish economy is still set for a huge economic expansion this year, even as the Delta variant flares in Britain and Ireland, Professor Kieran McQuinn at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said.

The country's leading think tank last month was the first major forecaster to predict the economy would post double-digit growth this year, by 11%, and likely to mark one of Europe's strongest economic rebounds from the Covid crisis.

Mr McQuinn said nothing was showing up in the economic figures to suggest the projection for a 11% surge in GDP would be derailed at this stage, while the CSO has since revised upwards the official growth estimate for the economy in the first three months of the year.

Global markets slid on Monday as British prime minister Boris Johnson pressed ahead to drop almost all social distancing restrictions in England and the reopening of nightclubs, even as the number of Delta variant cases soared.

Risky experiment

Many observers believe Mr Johnson is engaged in a risky experiment with the Delta variant.

Edgar Morgenroth, professor of economics at Dublin City University, said Mr Johnson had come full circle and he was set on dealing with the coronavirus by using so-called herd immunity to tackle the Delta variant.

However, letting everyone get infected all at once was "really reckless", Mr Morgenroth warned, adding it was an experiment that threatened to put immense pressure on Britain's health service.

With the Delta variant already endemic in Ireland, Mr Morgenroth said widespread antigen testing would be required to ensure no further delay in the reopening of pubs and indoor dining.

Pete Lunn, founder and head of the ESRI's behavioural research unit, which carries out regular surveys for the Government on public attitudes to the Covid restrictions, said few scientists can understand the logic of the UK government in dropping all restrictions in England.

"It is high risk. Johnson has decided that there will be a price and the only question is how high that price will be" in terms of new cases, Mr Lunn said.

"We have our own issue with the Delta variant," Mr Lunn said, referring to the large number of cases in Ireland.

Covid here for the long haul

Group chief economist at Capital Economics, Neil Shearing, said the flare up in the Delta variant was "a reminder that Covid is here for the long haul".

"We don’t think the rapid spread of the Delta variant will fundamentally derail recoveries in most advanced economies, but it could exacerbate labour shortages and tourist-dependent economies such as Spain, Portugal and Greece may suffer if the European holiday season is disrupted by international travel restrictions," he said.

Capital Economics said emerging economies face worse challenges from the Delta variant because their vaccination numbers are much lower.

Britain's so-called Freedom Day saw sterling fall to a three-month low, as Britain faced a new wave of Covid cases, as most restrictions were lifted in England.