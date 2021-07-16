Airline shares lifted as US readies reopening 

Airline stocks saw marginal gains on the back of US president Joe Biden hinting that America is close to reopening its skies to European visitors.

While initial gains were pared back, Aer Lingus owner IAG still closed up nearly 1.5%, while Lufthansa and Air France-KLM jumped nearly 2% and 3% respectively.

President Biden signalled progress towards lifting a ban on travel from Europe, raising hopes for a reopening of the near $40bn (€34bn) North Atlantic air corridor 16 months after flights were grounded by the Covid crisis.

“It’s in process now,” Mr Biden said following a meeting with German leader Angela Merkel.

“I’m waiting to hear from our folks, our Covid team, as to when that should be done,” Mr Biden said.

He said to expect an answer “within the next several days.” Removing the ban would be a boon for carriers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Former US president Donald Trump barred entry from most of Europe in March 2020, and Mr Biden extended the policy early in his term.

€23m in supports for Irish airports

Meanwhile, ahead of Ireland reopening its skies next week, the Government has announced the provision of more than €23m in direct exchequer supports to Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Ireland West, Kerry and Donegal airports.

The funding is part of the €80m package of supports announced for the Irish aviation sector last November.

"I am hopeful that this funding will go some way towards aiding the recovery process in the aviation sector," said Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton.

"As travel restrictions begin to lift, I am also hopeful that this funding may assist in restoring connectivity by affording our State airports greater flexibility in their capacity to offer route incentives, in consultation with airlines," Ms Naughton said.

In relation to our regional airports, Ireland West, Kerry and Donegal, I am delighted to announce the provision of almost €3m in direct grant funding to these airports in recognition of the impact of Covid-19 on their business."

Ryanair has welcomed Monday’s pending resumption of international travel to and from Ireland, but has also demanded that the Government implement all recommendations put to it by its aviation taskforce last year.

"Ireland remains an outlier thanks to the repeated delays and failure of Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to prioritise any aviation recovery plan. Twelve months after receiving the recommendations of his own aviation taskforce in July 2020, Minister Ryan has failed to implement any of the 12 recommendations," Ryanair said.

"Having mismanaged the reopening of Irish aviation, Minister Eamon Ryan should now, without further delay, implement the 12-month-old recommendations of his own aviation taskforce," said Ryanair airline chief Eddie Wilson.

"The success of vaccination programmes clearly allow for the safe resumption for intra-EU travel, and the restrictions that have been placed on UK visitors to Ireland are an ineffective joke," he said.

• Additional reporting Bloomberg