European car sales continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels

Recovery across the continent is slow, but the two biggest manufacturers are cushioned by sales in China and the US
European car sales continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels

Car sales are still below pre-Covid levels.

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 15:38
Craig Trudell and Geoff Percival

Carmakers sold almost two million fewer cars in Europe during the first half of this year, compared with two years ago, as the industry’s recovery in the region falls short of the rebound seen in the US and China.

Registrations rose 13% in June compared with a year ago, bringing the total in the first six months to 6.49m cars, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

While that’s a 27% increase from the first half of last year, it’s well below levels the industry was accustomed to prior to the pandemic.

Chip shortage and response to Covid  

Europe’s slower pace of vaccinations and longer-lasting measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 kept a lid on sales early in the year, while the global shortage of semiconductors also constrained car makers’ ability to maintain inventory.

The dearth of chips will continue to pinch production for years to come, according to the chief executives of Volkswagen, BMW, and Renault.

“With the further easing of lockdown measures and subsequent support from an improving economic backdrop, selling rates should pick up over the second half of this year,” analysts at LMC Automotive said in a report. 

Risks lie on the downside, as the semiconductor supply shortage threatens to disrupt the post‐lockdown rebound in demand. 

The slower sales recovery in Europe is having little effect on the bottom lines of VW and Stellantis, the region’s two largest car manufacturers. The former is benefiting from strong deliveries in China, while the latter is cashing in on buyers snapping up lucrative Jeep sport utility vehicles and Ram pickups in the US.

Stellantis and VW post major gains

Stellantis posted the biggest sales gain among major carmakers in Europe during the first half with a 32% increase, ahead of VW group’s 29% advance. Renault’s registrations slumped 19% last month, limiting the French carmaker to a 7% gain through June.

VW last week reported that earnings surged to €11bn in the first half, while Stellantis said its profit margin for the period should exceed its 5.5% to 7.5% forecast for the year.

Ford is getting a boost from a “breathtaking” rise in pricing, CEO Jim Farley said last month, after issuing a much better financial outlook. Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler similarly said, on Thursday, that its sales skewed to more lucrative models last quarter.

BMW doing best in the luxury segment

In the luxury segment, BMW got the better of rival Daimler both last month and in the first half. The Bavarian brand was up 21% in June and 31% year-to-date, while Mercedes registrations slumped 13% last month and increased 18% so far this year.

In Ireland, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) recently said it was optimistic after CSO data showed a strong rise in new car registrations in June. However, SIMI warned that while some level of lost sales may be recovered in the second half of the year, the Covid impact felt by the Irish motor sector will continue.

• Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

Read More

EU car insurance probe could lead to cheaper premiums and refunds 

More in this section

New figures point to huge Covid rebound for Irish economy this year New figures point to huge Covid rebound for Irish economy this year
EU's Green Deal heaps pressure on Ireland's offshore wind targets      EU's Green Deal heaps pressure on Ireland's offshore wind targets     
CC LABOUR PARTY Politicians step up pressure on Government to intervene on bank closures
car industrytransportenergyrecovery#reopeningsemiconductorsplace: europeplace: irelandorganisation: european automobile manufacturers’ associationorganisation: stellantisorganisation: vworganisation: society of the irish motor industry
Travel Stock - Frankfurt

Eurozone inflation eases, and trade surplus shrinks

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices