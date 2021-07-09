EU to propose all new cars sold from 2035 should have zero emissions

The EU is set to propose all new cars sold from 2035 should have zero emissions, as part of an unprecedented plan to align its economy with more ambitious climate targets.
The European Commission plans to require emissions from new cars and vans to fall by 65% from 2030 and drop to zero from 2035, according to an EU document seen by Bloomberg News.
The tougher pollution standards will be complemented by rules that will oblige national governments to bolster vehicle charging infrastructure.
The clean overhaul of transport will be part of a swath of measures to be unveiled next week to enact a stricter 2030 climate goal of cutting greenhouse gases by at least 55% from 1990 levels.
Europe wants to lead the global fight against climate change to become the world’s first net-zero emissions continent by 2050 under its Green Deal.
To reach the goal, it will need to overhaul every corner of its economy, with reducing greenhouse gases in transport and industry being the biggest challenges.
The new vehicle emission targets would be a significant tightening compared with the existing fleet-wide emissions goals, which require a 37.5% reduction from 2030 for cars.
Passenger cars account for about 12% of total EU CO2 emissions.