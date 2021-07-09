Legal challenge backed by Ryanair and Aer Lingus owner on Covid travel curbs starts in UK

A group of airports and airlines launched legal action against the British government over its travel curbs, challenging ministers to be more transparent over decisions on rating Covid-19 risks in destination countries.
The litigation, led by Manchester Airports Group, with backing from Ryanair, EasyJet, IAG which owns Aer Lingus and British Airways, as well as travel giant TUI, is going ahead despite plans announced by the British government to allow more travel.
"British consumers need to understand how decisions are made so they can confidently plan their travel, which is why we are asking the government to provide the data and advice that is underpinning its decision-making," the chief executives of the five companies involved said in a statement.
Britain said fully-vaccinated British residents returning from medium-risk countries will no longer have to quarantine on arrival home from July 19.
But travel companies say it is still not clear how the British government makes decisions about rating destinations under its traffic light system. Despite the coming rule change, the complainants want the legal action to force a wider re-opening of travel.
There are just a handful of green destinations for UK residents, many of them smaller islands. All the big destinations like mainland Spain, Greece, France and the United States are amber.
That means that even after July 19, travel will remain restricted and demand dampened, because those who have not had two vaccine doses, as well as non-UK residents wanting to come to Britain will face quarantine.
