Kerry classmates represent Ireland at European young entrepreneurs contest

Bright sparks from the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht wow judges with their greeting cards with a modern twist 
Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne students — Miriam Ní Shuilleabháin, Cártaí Feasa co-founder Síbeal Ní Ógáin, Edie Hall, Ciara Ní Greanaigh, and Cártaí Feasa co-founders Aoife Ní Feirtéar and Caoimhe Ní Bheaglaoich — are representing Ireland at the JA Europe company of the year contest which continues until July 15. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 17:53

Three young entrepreneurs from the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht in Co Kerry are aiming to put Europe under their spell this week using Irish mythology at the Junior Achievement (JA) Europe company of the year competition.

Cártaí Feasa was established by transition year students Sibéal Ní Ógáin, Aoife Feirtéar, and Caoimhe Ní Bheaglaoich from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in Co Kerry.

They will represent Ireland at the European awards, which are being hosted virtually by JA Lithuania and run until July 15.

Third Údarás winners to go on to Europe

This is the third time that the winners of Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Clár na gComhlachtaí entrepreneurship competition will have had the chance to participate at the European level of the competition.

Cártaí Feasa is a greeting card mini-company that tells the story of Irish folklore tales.

A QR code on the back of each card directs the user online, where the stories can be accessed in Irish and English.

Students competing on European stage

The Corca Dhuibhne entrepreneurs fought off stiff opposition from more than 600 transition year students from Gaeltacht schools in counties Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, and Meath to win the national Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí competition in April.

During the course of the virtual European final, the three students will present their product, company, progress, and plans to the judges and to the other competing junior entrepreneurs from other EU states.

“The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging, but this period has also given our second-level students the chance to show us that they have the determination and ingenuity to overcome any obstacle,” said Junior Achievement Ireland chief executive Helen Raftery.

• Visit the Junior Achievement Europe website here www.jaeurope.org to learn more about the competition.  

EU Commission: Ireland's rebound to be strongest in Europe from Covid crisis this year

