Registration deadline for new PUP recipients extended due to reopening delay

The Government has extended the deadline for the registration of new pandemic unemployment payment recipients from Thursday to next Wednesday, July 7.

The move has been made due to its decision to delay the planned reopening of indoor hospitality.

The number of people receiving the PUP declined by more than 16,000 this week, the lowest weekly reduction seen in June, according to the Department of Social Protection.

The department said €67.2m was paid to 227,982 people this week.

The largest reduction, it said, was seen in the accommodation and foodservice sector.

This week's reduction compares to a drop of 23,000 PUP recipients last week, which brought overall levels down to the lowest since last October.

Meanwhile, an Isme survey has found that 47% of SMEs won’t be able to increase employee pay levels this year. The survey found that 45% of SMEs are not satisfied with how the Government is dealing with the jobs market.

Conversely, 52% are happy with how the Government is performing on the economy.

Nearly half are not satisfied with what is being done to control business costs.

Isme said the four biggest concerns for small firms during the second quarter of the year were: Economic uncertainty, Brexit, labour shortages, and insurance costs.

Nearly 30% of SMEs currently see insurance costs as being one of their biggest immediate concerns.

Isme said it has made “several submissions” to various Government ministers and departments outlining “practical steps” to reduce the high costs of motor insurance.

“If these steps were taken on board, SMEs and the general public would see significant decreases in their premiums,” Isme said.