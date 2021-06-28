Oil price falls 2% on Delta variant concerns

Oil prices fell nearly 2% after hitting their highest since 2018, as a spike in Covid cases in Asia and Europe put a brake on the rally before this week's OPEC+ meeting.

Brent futures fell $1.33, or 1.8%, to $74.85 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.06, or 1.4%, to $72.99.

Those declines pushed both contracts out of overbought territory. Earlier in the volatile session, both benchmarks rose to their highest since October 2018.

"The forecast for oil demand recovery over the summer may be a bit overestimated, and traders are facing a reality check this week as the Delta variant reached Europe and as an infections surge in south-east Asia, and Australia is bringing back lockdowns," said Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

All eyes this week will be on the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, to see what happens at their meeting on Thursday.

OPEC+ was returning 2.1m barrels per day of oil supply to the market from May to July after cutting output during the pandemic, and could decide to add more barrels in August after crude prices last week rose for a fifth week in a row with recovering demand.

OPEC's forecasts point to an oil supply deficit in August and in the rest of 2021 as economies recover from the pandemic, suggesting OPEC+ has room to raise output.

Reuters