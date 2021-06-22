Coach and bus tour operators fear for survival without further government supports

As much as 90% of private coach and bus tour operators fear they will have to close part of their business or at least reduce supply due to the continued lack of international visitors to the country, a survey has warned.
Up to 70% of coach tour operators believe the outlook is “bleak” if more government supports are not forthcoming, according to an economic analysis by economist Jim Power on behalf of the Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland (CTTC).
The study found that coach tour businesses are directly responsible for attracting two million international visitors to Ireland every year, but are facing serious challenges without further financial support from the Government while Ireland remains closed to outside visitors due to Covid restrictions.
“We are now faced with a situation that the survival of many coach tour businesses is under serious threat,” said CTTC chairperson John Halpenny.
“With access to Ireland severely restricted for international tourists, and confusion around what travel will look like from here, many operators in our sector badly need life-support,” he said.
The CTTC wants an increase in the fuel rebate currently offered to coach operators and a renewal of the coach tourism business continuity scheme as part of Budget 2022. It said this will be “integral” to ensuring the continuity and standard of service for overseas visitors.
"We now ask that the Government build on its commitments through further targeted actions to help sustain struggling coach tour operators," said Mr Halpenny.