Britain tipped for rising inflation and more poverty

Think-tank predicts that inflation will rise above 4% in the next few months 
Britain tipped for rising inflation and more poverty

Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane: Britain is facing a 'dangerous moment'.

Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 15:36
Phillip Inman

The British government should prepare for a jump in inflation this year that will eat into the UK’s household living standards and force more low-income families into poverty, according to British economic think-tank the Resolution Foundation.

UK inflation is on course to rise above 4% in the next few months as the economy opens up and consumers begin to spend some of the savings they have built up over the past 16 months, the think-tank said. 

Rising prices will squeeze average household incomes by £700 (€815) by the start of next year with low-income families among the worst affected, it has forecast.

Rise in poverty

With the UK government also planning to reverse a £20-a-week rise in universal credit, which was introduced last April, the foundation says there is the prospect of an even larger rise in poverty without government action.

About 6m people claimed universal credit in Britain last month, up almost 100% from the pre-pandemic total and before the first lockdown triggered a wave of redundancies and short-time working. The cut of £20 a week is due to take effect in the autumn.

Figures last week showed the UK consumer prices index measure of inflation rose sharply to 2.1% in the 12 months to May, up from 1.5% in April. The Bank of England and most City of London economists have forecast that inflation will rise to about 3% over the rest of the year before falling back to the central bank’s target of 2% next year.

At the time of the last UK budget, in March, the British treasury’s independent forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility, predicted inflation would remain at about 2% over the next year.

Demand for goods and services

However, in a break with the consensus view, the Resolution Foundation said that prices could rise at a faster pace as consumers spend more of their savings accumulated over lockdown than previously expected, leading to a surge in demand for goods and services.

The situation could worsen as high levels of job vacancies and a shortage of raw materials and crucial components, such as computer chips, add to the pressure on prices.

The Bank of England’s departing chief economist Andy Haldane — one of nine members of the bank’s monetary policy committee which sets interest rates — said earlier this month that the “beast of inflation is stalking the land again” and that Britain faced a “dangerous moment”.

  • Guardian service

Read More

Britain's jump in pay closely watched in Ireland as economy reopens after Covid      

More in this section

Beach bucket and spade Adrian Cummins: Long road to recovery for tourism and hospitality, but we're up for the challenge
Organic Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese UK dairy exports to the EU plunge 90%
Coronavirus - Thu Sep 24, 2020 Sunak rules out further extension of UK Covid business supports 
inflationpovertyconsumer spendingsavingsplace: britainplace: uk
McDonald's expansion

McDonald's to create 800 new Irish jobs

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices