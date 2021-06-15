Motor dealer tops latest tax defaulters list as €13.8m in settlements remain unpaid

Three cases included three settlements of more than €1m
Motor dealer tops latest tax defaulters list as €13.8m in settlements remain unpaid

The 30 cases amounted to settlements of more than €21m.

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 14:40
Alan Healy

A motor vehicle dealer has had a settlement with the Revenue of €11.7m recorded in the latest list of tax defaulters.

James Joseph Daly, a motor vehicle dealer trading as Any Gear with an address at 13 Grays Meadow, Cloghan, Co. Offaly was the subject of a Revenue Investigation Case for the non-declaration of income tax and VAT and ordered to pay €4.75m in taxes, €2.5m in interest and €4.75m in penalties.  Revenue said that the entire settlement amount remained unpaid as of March 31.

The case is one of 30 published today where €21.37m in total settlements have been made by the Revenue.

The second-largest case was a precision metal component manufacturer Oshima Ireland Ltd of 9 Woodford Court, Woodford Business Park, Santry, Dublin 9 that was the subject of a Revenue Audit Case for the under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT. They were ordered to pay €2.5m in taxes, €737k in interest and €745k in penalties. As of March 31, none of the settlement remained unpaid.

The cases cover settlements between January 1 this year up until the end of March. According to the Revenue, up to €13.8m remains unpaid as of the end of March and said that in some cases, collection or recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible due to company liquidations and other reasons.

Of the 30 cases, 16 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, five cases for more than €500,000 and three cases that exceeded €1m.

If you cannot see a data set highlighting a full list of defaulters as of March 31 this year below then follow this link

More in this section

Apple iPhone Privacy Crackdown Apple back in Washington focus over handling of Trump-era subpoenas
Ireland has little to fear from global tax overhaul, insists EU commissioner Ireland has little to fear from global tax overhaul, insists EU commissioner
Coronavirus - Wed Jun 9, 2021 ESRI: Delta Covid variant won't stop strong rebound in Ireland
Ship sinks in the Irish Sea

Wales-Northern Ireland ferry route launched amid ‘very strong demand’ for sailings

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices