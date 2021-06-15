Motor dealer tops latest tax defaulters list as €13.8m in settlements remain unpaid

A motor vehicle dealer has had a settlement with the Revenue of €11.7m recorded in the latest list of tax defaulters.

James Joseph Daly, a motor vehicle dealer trading as Any Gear with an address at 13 Grays Meadow, Cloghan, Co. Offaly was the subject of a Revenue Investigation Case for the non-declaration of income tax and VAT and ordered to pay €4.75m in taxes, €2.5m in interest and €4.75m in penalties. Revenue said that the entire settlement amount remained unpaid as of March 31.