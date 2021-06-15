Motor dealer tops latest tax defaulters list as €13.8m in settlements remain unpaid

A motor vehicle dealer has had a settlement with the Revenue of €11.7m recorded in the latest list of tax defaulters.
James Joseph Daly, a motor vehicle dealer trading as Any Gear with an address at 13 Grays Meadow, Cloghan, Co. Offaly was the subject of a Revenue Investigation Case for the non-declaration of income tax and VAT and ordered to pay €4.75m in taxes, €2.5m in interest and €4.75m in penalties. Revenue said that the entire settlement amount remained unpaid as of March 31.
The case is one of 30 published today where €21.37m in total settlements have been made by the Revenue.
The second-largest case was a precision metal component manufacturer Oshima Ireland Ltd of 9 Woodford Court, Woodford Business Park, Santry, Dublin 9 that was the subject of a Revenue Audit Case for the under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT. They were ordered to pay €2.5m in taxes, €737k in interest and €745k in penalties. As of March 31, none of the settlement remained unpaid.
The cases cover settlements between January 1 this year up until the end of March. According to the Revenue, up to €13.8m remains unpaid as of the end of March and said that in some cases, collection or recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible due to company liquidations and other reasons.
Of the 30 cases, 16 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, five cases for more than €500,000 and three cases that exceeded €1m.
