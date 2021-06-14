Ireland has little to fear from global tax overhaul, insists EU commissioner

The EU commissioner responsible for the European economy said he would be happy if the G20 group of countries gives its backing next month, in general terms, to setting a minimum global corporate tax rate for multinationals.

Speaking to an Irish audience at a webinar by the Institute of International and European Affairs, Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni maintained that Ireland has little to fear from the changes proposed this month by the group of seven wealthy western countries for a minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%.