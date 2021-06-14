Ireland has little to fear from global tax overhaul, insists EU commissioner

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the reforms will cost the Irish exchequer about €2bn a year in reduced corporate tax revenues
Ireland has little to fear from global tax overhaul, insists EU commissioner

European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni set out the EU case that reforms of corporation tax are needed to raise revenues to help European economies recover from the Covid crisis, as well for reasons of fairness.

Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 20:20
Eamon Quinn

The EU commissioner responsible for the European economy said he would be happy if the G20 group of countries gives its backing next month, in general terms, to setting a minimum global corporate tax rate for multinationals. 

Speaking to an Irish audience at a webinar by the Institute of International and European Affairs, Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni maintained that Ireland has little to fear from the changes proposed this month by the group of seven wealthy western countries for a minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%.

The G7 is now looking first for the support of the wider G20 and then for the backing of an ongoing OECD process of 139 countries.          

Mr Gentiloni set out the EU case that reforms are needed to raise revenues to help European economies recover from the Covid crisis, as well for reasons of fairness.                

He said there was a lot of discussions going on to define what an effective tax rate would mean but added he personally would be happy with an agreement "in principle" at the next G20 meeting.   

Mr Gentiloni hailed the backing for global tax changes by US President Joe Biden, which he said was "a game changer" in terms of driving reform.

Since the G7 agreement was signed, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has reiterated that the reforms will cost the Irish exchequer about €2bn a year in reduced corporate tax revenues. Ireland collected almost €12bn in corporate tax revenues last year, of which the lion's share was accounted for by a handful of US multinationals. 

Read More

Paschal Donohoe: No concerns about foreign investment if corporate tax rate changes

More in this section

Oil rigs in Cromarty Firth Oil at $73 a barrel points to more pain for Irish consumers and businesses
beauty lady office work using mobile smartphone EY: Many staff would quit if firms fail to show flexibility when office work returns
Email and social media hacking Eoin Whelan: How your face can lead to Zoom meeting business fatigue
corporation taxevent: ireland
Coronavirus - Wed Jun 9, 2021

ESRI: Delta Covid variant won't stop strong rebound in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices