Brexit worries return as Covid restrictions ease

Price increases in 2021 are the biggest Brexit concern for more than 40% of Irish small and medium businesses, according to a new survey from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

As Covid-related restrictions are being eased in the UK and Ireland, worries around Brexit and its economic impacts have resumed, with concerns remaining over the continued impasse on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

On Friday, the CSO published the results of its Business Impact of Brexit survey, which also found that one in five businesses fear a decline in business from UK as their biggest concern.

"More than 60% of respondents have taken no steps in preparation for Brexit," CSO statistician Sorcha O’Callaghan said. "Among those that did take steps, 13% of respondents have sought new suppliers and 8% have increased preparedness for new customs procedures or duties."

After price increases, a difficulty in transporting goods to and from the UK was the next biggest concern of businesses cited by 38% of Irish SMEs.

The fears about price increases were more acute in the construction sector, with almost two-thirds of respondents (65%) citing the issue as their biggest Brexit concern for 2021.

In the services sector, 38% of respondents reported difficulty in transporting goods to/from the UK is their biggest concern, followed by an increase in prices (36%) and a decline in business from UK customers (26%).

Almost half (47%) of respondents in industry reported that transporting goods to/from the UK is their biggest concern.

In all sectors, 5% or fewer respondents believed Brexit would have a positive impact on business in 2021. More than half of respondents in the wholesale and retail trade and the industry sectors believed that Brexit would have a negative impact on business in 2021.

In terms of steps taken to mitigate Covid-19 and Brexit uncertainty, 39% of responding enterprises took no steps. Among those that did, the most common were pausing/cancelling investment (13%), implementing a pay freeze (13%), increasing digitisation (12%) and reducing their workforce (11%).

The online survey was sent to a sample of 8,000 businesses and the information was collected in the first quarter of 2021. The response rate to the survey was 24%.

The results of the CSO survey came as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the UK and EU can still reach an accord on the Northern Ireland protocol.

“There are flexibilities and abilities within 'the protocol' with regard to agricultural checks that will massively reduce the number of tests and administration that needs to be done. I hope that can form the basis for an agreement,” he said on RTÉ.

The protocol which UK prime minister Boris Johnson agreed to less than two years ago – created a trade border in the Irish sea, roiling supermarket supply chains and stirring violent protests among Northern Ireland’s unionists. Tensions between the UK and EU have been rising for months, with the British criticising the bloc’s “legal purism” and calling for more flexibility.