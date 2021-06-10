Bookies expect huge betting surge as Euros set to unleash pent-up demand

Bookies are anticipating a huge surge in betting activity over the next month, with soccer’s European Championship tournament set to unlock pent-up gambling demand.

Postponed from last summer, Euro 2020 — which kicks off tomorrow — is set to provide a major boost to bookies, with an expected doubling in the number of people who bet on the last World Cup in 2018.

This year’s Euros is the first major betting-friendly sports tournament to take place since the onset of the Covid crisis.

Ladbrokes owner Entain said it expects more than 3m people across Europe to place bets with it on the tournament.

That would be roughly twice as many as those who placed bets on the last World Cup. Entain said — unsurprisingly — that most of its Euros business has come from UK-based punters.

Half of them, it said, have backed favourites France to win the tournament.