Biden seeks agreement to boost transatlantic air travel this summer

US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson have committed to resume travel between Britain and the US as quickly as possible. How soon remains very much an open question.

The two leaders will meet for the first time in Cornwall, southwestern England, and launch a joint task force to explore options to resume travel between their countries. Before the coronavirus pandemic, more than 5m people from Britain visited the US and over 4.5m Americans visited the UK every year, according to figures released by Mr Johnson’s office.

The US is expected to make a similar commitment to the EU next week when Mr Biden meets continental leaders in Brussels, according to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg.

New surge of Covid cases

At the same time, Mr Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan played down the chances of travel opening up soon.

“I don’t think the working groups will finish their work by the time the trip is through so we’re not currently anticipating any specific announcements,” he told reporters.

There are growing signs that a fresh Covid wave is starting to hit the UK and other countries, with new strains emerging and infections on the rise. Another 7,540 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the UK on Wednesday — the highest daily cases since the end of February.

That may get in the way of plans to further lift restrictions, even if the economic price is high. Johnson himself is worried about it and at least one of his cabinet ministers has warned people to avoid trips overseas. There is also the practical problem of each country having its own complex set of rules.

Airlines seek more certainty

After a successful vaccine rollout, Mr Johnson is facing calls to relax rules and allow sun-seekers to go overseas over the summer. His government irritated airlines and travellers by abruptly reimposing quarantine restrictions on those returning from Portugal, one of the top holiday destinations for British sun-seekers.

The lack of a clear time frame for the travel task force “again falls short of providing airlines, businesses and consumers with much-needed certainty,” Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss said.

The meeting presents “a good opportunity to take decisive action and to open the corridor in the north Atlantic”, said Luis Gallego, CEO of British Airways and Aer Lingus owner IAG.

Meanwhile, Ryanair said it welcomed that Ireland was moving to initiate the EU Digital Covid Certificate, or Covid passport.

• Bloomberg