Why offshore wind is critical to the Irish economy

The development of large-scale renewable energy generation is critical to Ireland’s competitiveness, climate credentials and international reputation as a progressive state.

There is huge potential for Ireland. A resource assessment of the Celtic Sea outlined in the Cork Harbour Ready to Float – Offshore Wind 2025 report shows the potential for the development of up to 50GW of floating offshore wind capacity. This equals 11% of the European Union’s required offshore wind energy target to achieve decarbonization of our energy systems by 2050.

The costs of offshore wind energy generation have fallen sharply over the last decade. Reasons include improving technologies, economies of scale, increasingly competitive supply chains and growing developer experience. In the UK, the costs of new offshore wind has fallen by 50% since 2015 and is now one of the lowest cost options for new power in the country, cheaper than new gas and nuclear power. This tipping point was not expected to be reached until around 2030.

Looking again to activity in the UK, the global leader in the development of floating offshore wind, the British government has set a target of 1GW of floating wind capacity by 2030 and will invest £160m (€185m) in offshore wind projects to achieve its target of 40GW of offshore wind by 2030.

"For Ireland, 6.3GW of domestic offshore wind by 2030 would support approximately 12,000 direct and indirect jobs in the domestic supply chain." - Thomas McHugh

Hywind Scotland the world’s first floating offshore wind farm has reached the highest average capacity factor for any wind farm in the UK for its third consecutive year in 2020 (57% which compares to an offshore wind average in the UK of around 40%). The Kincardine floating wind project off the coast of Scotland, which is set to be the world’s largest so far, will test a groundbreaking proposal to generate green hydrogen offshore. As ever in this fast-paced sector, every development breaks new ground, pushes the boundaries of what was considered possible, and paves the way for greater output and efficiency.

While bottom-fixed installations are limited to coastlines with low water depths and favourable sea-bed conditions, floating offshore wind has seemingly unlimited global growth potential.

Floating offshore floating wind forms an integral part of ambitious renewable energy generation plans of other European states. The French government plans to install 8.75GW of offshore wind from 2022 to 2028. 2021 and 2022 will see three 250 MW floating wind projects progress in Brittany and the Mediterranean. Italy’s first 250MW floating offshore wind farm is progressing in the Mediterranean.

The German government has recently raised its offshore wind capacity targets to 20GW by 2030 and 40GW by 2040.

For Ireland, 6.3GW of domestic offshore wind by 2030 would support approximately 12,000 direct and indirect jobs in the domestic supply chain with a Gross Value Add (GVA) impact of circa €bnfor the period 2020-2029.

Cork Harbour is perfectly positioned to support the development of this sector due to its geostrategic location, existing port capacity, regional connectivity and availability of a highly-skilled workforce. Skills are critical and the National Maritime College of Ireland and MaREI Centre for Marine and Renewable Energy in Ringaskiddy provide access to training and academic research that is optimally tuned for the offshore wind industry.

This potential of Cork Harbour as a strategic enterprise hub for offshore wind is being actively recognised by investors. Irish developer Simply Blue Energy has plans for a 1GW floating wind farm, called Emerald in the Celtic Sea and have recently entered an agreement with Shell to make it happen. In addition, Irish Mainport Holdings has purchased the €13m survey vessel Mainport Geo to service the industry.

Green Rebel Marine, are positioned to service the future need of offshore wind farms, moving from strength to strength with investments from aerial survey planes to infrastructure. DP Energy is currently developing its first Irish offshore wind farm worth an estimated €1.76bn off the Cork coast and are partnering with Iberdrola on a total of three Irish projects.

Meanwhile, EI-H2 have just unveiled a €120m plan to develop green hydrogen generation powered by offshore wind, representing the apex of renewable potential.

These are strong votes of confidence in Cork as a developing offshore wind hub. However additional investment from government is required to unlock the true potential. Floating offshore wind must be specifically catered to in the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme without delay.

5GW by 2030 should not be a target to be hit or missed, it should be a minimum threshold. Cork Harbour should be designated as a strategic hub for floating offshore wind projects under the Ireland 2040 National Development Plan. Zoning in Cork Harbour for land use activities in support of offshore wind in the upcoming Cork County Development Plan 2022-2028 is essential. Steps to support the development of this sector should include a review of supports for the development of port infrastructure. The British government has just recently announced a £200m port infrastructure fund.

The current foreshore regulatory regime presents challenges on administrative, legal and technical grounds and must continue to be simplified with active industry participation to ensure it is clear and workable. The Marine Area Planning Bill must be considered priority legislation and carefully moved through the houses of the Oireachtas and accompanied by a clear and confidence inspiring National Marine Planning Framework The establishment of the Marine Area Regulatory Authority is a positive step but momentum must be sustained.

In short, the value of floating offshore wind to the state has never been higher in economic terms or more critical in environmental terms.

The sector is rapidly evolving and with a focus on delivery Ireland can play a leading and globally significant role. The Climate Action Plan to increase the country’s offshore wind capacity to 5GW is only the start point and must be achieved and surpassed

with flair.

Thomas Mc Hugh is Director of Public Affairs for Cork Chamber