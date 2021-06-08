Aldi unveils major residential, retail and supermarket development for Carrigaline

Supermarket giant Aldi has unveiled plans for a major site in the centre of the Cork suburb of Carrigaline that will see the development of a new supermarket, almost 80 residential units, public plaza, café and opportunities to develop further dining and leisure space.

Aldi owns the former Carrigaline Pottery site which closed in 1979 after more than 50 years in business. It has unveiled a masterplan for the site's development and is seeking the public's input

The land stretches from the town's Main Street back to the new relief road that is currently under construction and is execpted to open to traffic in late 2022.

The site masterplan has been prepared in consultation with Cork County Council which recently launched its own consultation on a major transportation infrastructure and public realm enhancement project to support the sustainable development of the town.

The masterplan proposes five seaparte buildings across the site including a new supermarket, a mixed-use retail and residential building facing Main Street, a separate residential apartment block ranging in height from three to five storeys, a possible drive-through restaurant and a new retail unit with possible leisure purposes overhead such as a cinema.

Aldi said it will provide ample pedestrian and vehicle access through the site, both north-south and east-west, to ensure people can easily access Carrigaline town centre.

The new supermarket will be the first element to be constructed. The 1,315 sqm store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will feature 52 photovoltaic solar panels on the roof, it will have two electric vehicle charging points and 12 bike rack stands.

Up to 50 jobs will be created during the construction phase with 30 permanent positions available when the shop opens.

The retailer also released the results of a survey of shoppers living within 5km of the town by independent market research agency, Behaviour and Attitudes, which it said shows “overwhelming support” for Aldi’s arrival in the town, with 92% of shoppers interviewed saying they believed having an Aldi store in the area would mean better value grocery shopping, with 85% claiming they are happy to hear Aldi is planning to open a store in the area, and 88% stating it would encourage them to shop in their local area.

Aldi Ireland’s regional managing director, Colin Breslin, said every new Aldi store brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers.

“Our public consultation is now open for members of the public to get in touch if they have anything they would like clarified under the plans. At Aldi, we always listen to our customers and the local communities our stores serve so we are keen to hear the public’s views,” he said.

Aldi already operates 23 stores and a distribution centre in Cork. It has partnered with 35 innovative food and drink producers across the country, spending €68.5m with them in 2020.