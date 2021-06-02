PUP numbers fall as people needing welfare at 751,500 this week

There are now 305,515 people availing of the PUP as the pace of people leaving the scheme quickens as more parts of the economy open up
Shoppers on St Patrick's Street, Cork City, as retail outlets reopened recently. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 18:14
Eamon Quinn

The number of people requiring the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) fell by almost 24,480 this week as the reopening of the economy gathers pace but a large number of almost 751,500 people are between wage-subsidies and jobseeker allowances still relying on some sort of welfare payment to make ends meet.

The Department of Social Protection figures show there are now 305,515 people availing of the PUP as the pace of people leaving the scheme quickens as more parts of the economy such as hairdressing, retail and construction continue to open up.

However, there were small falls only in the number of people requiring the payments from accommodation and food service, to 90,125, and to 29,250 for administrative and support services, which were among the worst-hit areas since the onset of the crisis over a year ago. 

Accommodation and food service is the one part of the economy that has yet to fully reopen as wet pubs and restaurants for indoor dining remain shut for a number of weeks longer under the Government's Covid health restrictions.

The latest numbers come as the Government said this week it plans to start phasing out the PUP scheme with plans to cut the payments from the autumn. The department said that together with people on the live register, there was a total of almost 487,485 people requiring a pandemic payment or regular unemployment payment.

However, the numbers requiring some sort of public welfare payment this week rises to almost 751,500, when the people whose wages are being subsidised under the Government’s Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme is taken into account.

Since its inception, the cost of the PUP scheme is running at around €7.5bn, including the €91m paid out this week for payments. The cost of the Revenue’s Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme is running at around €3.3bn and together with its predecessor the cost of its wage-subsidy is running at around €6bn.

The numbers and cost of the PUP tend to attract considerably more attention. Revenue figures last week also showed there were 22,600 businesses and 26,600 business premises availing of the Government’s Covid Restrictions Support Scheme, or the CRSS. The cost of CRSS is running at €570m.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

