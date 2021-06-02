Hotels welcome back guests as they strive to save 2020

Hotels reporting 30% occupancy rates but expect bookings to increase
Bastien Peyraud, general manager of the Imperial Hotel on Cork's South Mall with staff getting ready to welcome back guests. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Alan Healy

Hotels across the country are preparing for an increase in bookings after reopening their doors today in the latest easing of Covid restrictions.

With more than 62,000 hotel and guesthouse bedrooms now reopened to the public, the industry is hoping a surge in business over the summer will place them on a secure footing towards recovery.

The industry received a further boost yesterday with the government's Economic Recovery Plan confirming the extension of a range of business supports and the retention of the reduced 9% VAT rate for the sector. Prior to the pandemic, the tourism industry in Ireland supported more than 270,000 jobs or 11% of the country's workforce. The return of non-essential travel on July 19 will further bolster the tourism and aviation industries which have been acutely impacted by the pandemic.

However, the IHF has pressed the government for enhanced restart grants to saying reopening costs amount to approximately €964 per bedroom.

In Cork city, the historic Imperial Hotel was ready to reopen its doors today. More than 200 years old, the hotel has already endured hardships including the Burning of Cork and a number of recessions. However, General Manager Bastien Peyraud said the Covid pandemic is one of the most ‘surreal’.

"The initial lockdown in March 2020 dealt us a huge blow as we closed the doors of Cork’s most historic hotel for the first time in over 200 years. It was emotional, to say the least - and unbelievable. We even struggled to find a key for our front door on the South Mall," he said.

Commenting on occupancy rates for the season ahead, Peyraud said it’s not a pretty picture but they are being cautiously optimistic. “We’re currently at about 30% occupancy for the summer, which is obviously well below our usual 90% rate at this time of year, but we expect bookings to increase over the coming weeks as more people get vaccinated and as the schools break for summer," he said.

