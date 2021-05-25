'Beautiful day' as U2 company repays €8.6m to band members

U2 Ltd recorded profits of €10.2m for 2019
'Beautiful day' as U2 company repays €8.6m to band members

U2 Ltd is controlled by Not Us Ltd, which has the four members of U2 – Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen – as its directors.

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 20:52
Gordon Deegan

It was 'a beautiful day' for members of U2 as a company controlled by the band repaid €8.6m to the four band members in 2019.

New accounts for U2 Ltd show that the company recorded profits of €10.2m for 2019.

The company is engaged in the creation, protection and licensing of the band’s intellectual property.

The new accounts show the company was sitting on accumulated profits of €7m at the end of 2019.

This followed the firm having accumulated losses of €3.2m at the end of 2018 – a positive swing of €10.2m.

Covid ruled out U2 performing live in 2020 and to date in 2021.

The accounts said: “While the pandemic has not had any notable impact on the activity of the company, the directors continue to monitor these developments and take mitigating actions where appropriate.”

U2 Ltd’s cash funds last year reduced from €274,071 to €198,386.

The amount owed to the company by debtors increased to €11.6m.

U2 Ltd is controlled by Not Us Ltd, which has the four members of U2 – Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen – as its directors.

Accounts for that company show its accumulated losses increased in 2019 from €13.7m to €16.6m.

Read More

Lidl stopped from selling own brand gin in copycat bottle row with Hendrick’s

More in this section

Limerick economy faring better than other regions during Covid Limerick economy faring better than other regions during Covid
WORLD Coronavirus Global supply of computer chips in danger unless Taiwan gets vaccines
NERI: No one should use the Covid budget deficit to invent a crisis NERI: No one should use the Covid budget deficit to invent a crisis
u2
Experienced engineer explaining the problems in construction works

Surge in the cost of building materials could add €15,000 to the price of a 3-bed semi

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices