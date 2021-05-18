Government blocks imports of fracked gas and stops development of LNG terminals

The Government is also looking to promote the phasing out of fracking at an international level
Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has received Government approval to block the importing of fracked gas into Ireland for use on the national grid.

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 18:10
Geoff Percival

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed he has received Government approval to block the importing of so-called fracked gas into Ireland for use on the national grid.

The move also includes a moratorium on the development of storage terminals for imported LNG, or liquefied natural gas, until the completion of the ongoing review of Ireland’s security of energy supply. Mr Ryan said it confirms the Government does not support the importation of fracked gas and supports Ireland’s efforts to move to a zero-carbon energy system.

Moratorium

The moratorium also effectively sounds the death knell for the already hampered proposed €500m LNG terminal in the Shannon estuary. Plans to import fracked gas from the US to Cork fell through earlier this year after the Port of Cork severed links with a US company.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, alludes to the extraction of onshore gas whereby water, sand, and chemicals are pumped into gas-bearing rock at high pressures.

The technique is hugely controversial, with concerns over potentially negative knock-on effects on water and air quality in surrounding areas.

