Government blocks imports of fracked gas and stops development of LNG terminals

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed he has received Government approval to block the importing of so-called fracked gas into Ireland for use on the national grid.

The move also includes a moratorium on the development of storage terminals for imported LNG, or liquefied natural gas, until the completion of the ongoing review of Ireland’s security of energy supply. Mr Ryan said it confirms the Government does not support the importation of fracked gas and supports Ireland’s efforts to move to a zero-carbon energy system.