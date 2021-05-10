Energy companies say Mayo and Cork could get low-carbon hubs

Ireland’s oil and gas exploration companies have made a submission to the Government’s climate action plan proposing low-carbon hubs for Cork and Mayo, but said that new gas discoveries will still be required to avoid the country relying on imported energy.

The Irish Offshore Operators’ Association (IOOA) is presenting two distinct but interlinked proposals which they said will support Ireland becoming carbon neutral by 2050 — The Cork Net Zero Emissions Hub, and the Corrib Critical Infrastructure Hub.

Capturing carbon emissions

The Cork Net Zero Emissions Hub envisages the use of technology to capture carbon emissions from oil and gas usage in the Cork region and sequestering in the reservoir rocks of the nearby depleted Kinsale Head gas field.

They also said a hydrogen industry could be developed in Cork using natural gas as a feedstock, and that excess energy from the planned offshore wind farm off the Cork coast could also be used for hydrogen production.

The Corrib Critical Infrastructure Hub envisages similar hydrogen production using natural gas. The IOOA said there are a number of broadly similar initiatives in the UK including the Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and the Zero Carbon Humber (ZCH) projects.

'Ireland can achieve energy sovereignty'

Alan Linn, chairperson of IOOA and chief executive of Providence Resources, which aims to develop the Barryroe oil and gas fields off Cork, said a clear, realistic, costed, and fully integrated plan was needed for Ireland’s decarbonisation transition.

“Without further indigenous gas discoveries, Ireland will be entirely reliant on imported gas,” he said.

Mr Linn added that Ireland would be vulnerable to interruptions of gas supply without an indigenous replacement for the Corrib gas field that is now in decline.

We believe that Ireland has the capacity to maintain a level of energy sovereignty by using its own resources.

“Ireland can reduce our imports and our emissions while increasing investment and jobs.

“This will only be achieved if politicians are willing to be honest about Ireland’s energy security limitations and are prepared to realise the full potential of Ireland’s offshore resources.”