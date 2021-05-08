Another surge in transactions means contactless payments are here to stay

Irish consumers are now spending more than €30m a day through contactless payments
Another surge in transactions means contactless payments are here to stay

'The pandemic has undoubtedly played a considerable role in driving this change in consumer behaviour'.

Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 07:05
Alan Healy

Irish consumers made just under two million contactless payments every day in March.

New figures from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) show more than €948m worth of contactless transactions were made in the month, an increase of 72% on March of last year.

Digital payments instead of cash increased rapidly last year over concerns about the spread of Covid-19. The BPFI said the most recent figures clearly demonstrate the shift which has taken place from cash to digital payments.

"On a day-to-day basis, 1.9 million contactless payments to the value of €30.6m were made per day in March 2021 with the value of payments jumping from €17.8m a year earlier," Brian Hayes, Chief Executive, BPFI, said.

"The pandemic has undoubtedly played a considerable role in driving this change in consumer behaviour, something we expect to continue as the country begins to open back up again.”

In quarterly terms, volumes rose by 13% year-on-year to 148.7 million between January and March, while values rose by 47% to €2.3bn.

Payments in stores or at other physical terminals accounted for almost half (48%) of card spend in March and contactless payments accounted for 35.7% of these point-of-sale payments – the highest share since the monthly data became available in January 2020.

More in this section

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen on a table at Ankara City Hospital in A EU members split on vaccine waiver idea
Young woman showing stages of mortgage and calculating rate Irish household wealth tops €855bn thanks to Covid savings and house prices
AIB returns to the black but holds €10bn of deposits on negative interest rates AIB returns to the black but holds €10bn of deposits on negative interest rates
Another surge in transactions means contactless payments are here to stay

Bank of Ireland reports overall fall in consumer spending 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices