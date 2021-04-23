Restaurants urge Donohoe and Central Bank to intervene on Covid insurance payments

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) is urging finance minister Paschal Donohoe and the Central Bank to put pressure on insurance firms who have agreed to pay out over Covid disruption to speed up their payments.
It wants the authorities to have “a full and frank” conversation with insurers “with regards to speeding up interim payments".
“We also believe there is a concerted effort by insurance companies to welch on the commitments to pay out on claims,” said RAI CEO Adrian Cummins:
The RAI is taking a Covid insurance case against Slovenian insurer Zavarovalnica Sava and its underwriter Frost. The outcome will affect around 850 restaurants, pubs, cafes, and hotels.
“Unfortunately we are left with no other option other than taking the legal route and dragging into court insurance companies one by one to force them to pay what is due," said Mr Cummins.